17-month-old killed in Brunswick crash

17-month-old killed in Brunswick crash

BRUNSWICK, OH (WOIO) -

A 17-month-old boy was struck and killed by a minivan at a Brunswick apartment complex on Saturday.

The incident took place at the Oxford Heights apartments on Bennington Boulevard.

The driver is not a resident of the apartments.

The investigation is ongoing.

