Family member accused of shooting man to death

A 30-year-old man was shot and killed on East 40th Sunday morning and a 28-year-old woman is in custody.

Around 10:30 a.m. police were called to 2562 E. 40th St. for a man shot.

Witnesses say Russell Warren and Erika Warren were arguing and Russell asked for her gun.

Russell, who has schizophrenia, allegedly displayed dangerous behavior towards Erika's kids.

Erika, who has license to carry a weapon, allegedly shot him when he lunged for her gun.

The incident remains under investigation.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.