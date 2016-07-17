"The Daily Show" welcomes public to set for a "convention sideshow"

The RNC Site Selection Committee has recommended Cleveland to host the 2016 Republican National Convention.More >>
Women gather to protest President Donald Trump's campaign rhetoric on the National Mall in Washington, DC.
Two unflattering posts about Donald Trump's new administration were shared by the National Parks Service on Twitter on Friday. They have since been removed and an apology was posted Saturday.
After peaceful anti-Trump protests Friday in New Orleans, some then went and committed acts of vandalism on historic buildings in the 200 and 300 blocks of St. Charles and in the French Quarter, and on two police vehicles at the Eighth District station, according to NOPD Chief Michael Harrison.
On Friday, Donald Trump took the oath of office and be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.
The Constitution requires presidents to be at least 35 years old. While none have yet been in their 30s, a few have achieved the highest office in the land relatively young. Here's a look at the country's youngest presidents.
A gunman opened fire at a GOP legislator and staff baseball practice in Alexandria, VA on June 14. House Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip, two staffers were injured, as well as two Capitol Police officers.
After a terrorist attack in London, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to vociferously defend his now-blocked travel ban.
North Korea's ballistic missile program includes weapons that can reach many U.S, military installations in the Pacific Ocean.
President Donald Trump plans to build a wall on the border with Mexico. He has said no one can build a wall better than him. He'll have to do better than these famous walls to make that promise a reality.
The first 100 days of the Trump presidency has included two travel bans and several executive orders.
This graphic tracks President Donald Trump's visits to his "winter White House" in Palm Beach, Florida.
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.
One in five unauthorized immigrants live in New York City and Los Angeles, according to Pew Research.
The Environmental Protection Agency commissioned photos to document the state of the environment when it was formed in 1970.
Protesters gathered across the nation in response to an executive order issued by President Donald Trump that detained and deported immigrants and refugees.
