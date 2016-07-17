"The Daily Show" welcomes public to set for a "convention sideshow"

Fans of "The Daily Show," will love the event that the show is hosting for the public from 1-5 p.m. Sunday and 1-5 p.m. Monday.

"The Daily Show," has created a "circus-like" atmosphere inside their Republican National Convention studio set at 2400 Superior Avenue in Cleveland.

They are calling it their "Convention Sideshow."

Fans can take pictures of themselves sitting in the very chair that host Trevor Noah will be sitting in during their live convention broadcasts that begin Tuesday night.

There are carnival-like games like, "Run for the Border," an interactive game where players compete, first choosing their character and then, whether or not they will run to Canada or Mexico. Players hit two buttons as fast as they can to try and make it to the border first.

There are a few other fun attractions like "Grab a Delegate," where show goers step inside a glass wind machine where the object is to grab pieces of paper marked "delegates," while avoiding other props marked "dirty money," and "deleted emails."



Your visit may be topped off with cotton candy labeled an "orange cone over," eluding to the hairstyle of a certain Republican nominee.

Daily Show Correspondent Hasan Minhaj says being here in Cleveland for the RNC is an easy assignment.



"I mean the premise is pretty funny that Donald Trump is now the GOP nominee. I don't think I really need to try with that. That's pretty funny that a reality TV star that was four times bankrupt is now going to be the GOP's nomination of the United State of America."

