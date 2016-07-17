Lakeview and Earle homicide under investigation, victim ID'd

The victim in Sunday's second homicide in Cleveland has been identified.

The victim was found dead at the corners of Lakeview and Earle on the city's east side.

Police say Johnathan Peters was sitting at a bus stop when three suspects drove by in a black pickup truck with an extended cab. One suspect got out of the truck and began talking to the victim.

After a brief exchange between the two, Peters took off running.

The suspect pulled out a gun, striking Peters several times.

Earlier Sunday, around 11 a.m., Russell Warren was allegedly shot to death on E. 40th.

The deaths are not believed to be connected.

If you have any information give police a call.

