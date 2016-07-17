Who to follow on Twitter during the Republican National Convention

During the next week, your social feeds will be saturated with Republican National Convention coverage.

To try to combat the information overload, we created a Twitter list for you to follow your favorite Cleveland 19 reporters while they share details about the RNC in Cleveland.

We will also be using the convention's official hashtag on Twitter (#RNCinCLE) and we'll be using our own hashtag -- #RNCcle19.

The Republican National Convention is July 18-21, 2016 in Cleveland at Quicken Loans Arena. During those four days, the Republican National Committee is hosting about 2,470 delegates and 2,302 alternate delegates from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and five territories. About 15,000 credentialed members of the media are covering the event. It’s estimated that 50,000 people are visiting the city for the RNC. This is the fourth time Cleveland has hosted the RNC.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.