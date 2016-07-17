Indians' Gomes carted off field with right shoulder injury

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Cleveland catcher Yan Gomes was carted off the field during the fifth inning of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins with a right shoulder injury.

Running out a grounder to third base, Gomes stepped awkwardly on first base as he tried to avoid the swipe tag of first baseman Kennys Vargas, who was pulled off the bag on the throw from Eduardo Nunez. Gomes landed on his shoulder as he tumbled to the ground.

Medical personnel put Gomes' right arm in a sling before he gingerly walked to a cart and left the field.

He will be evaluated Monday in Cleveland.

Gomes snapped an 0-for-27 hitless streak in the third inning with a double that went off the foot of Minnesota starter Kyle Gibson and trickled into the outfield through a hole at shortstop.

