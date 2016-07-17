200 protestors show up at anti-Trump rally in Cleveland

Close to 200 protestors, mostly anti-Trump, showed up at a rally in downtown Cleveland Sunday afternoon, ahead of the start of the the 2016 Republican National Convention.

Cleveland police bike patrols are monitoring the demonstrators closely as they walk and chant, "America was never great", "The whole darn system is guilty as he$#"!, "Black Lives Matter" and "The people united will never be defeated!" The chants are being yelled in both English and Spanish.

The group started on E. 38th and Euclid before heading towards Playhouse Square.

Organizers expect to wrap things up the Free Stamp.

