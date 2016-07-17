RNC official program released - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

RNC official program released

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Republican National Convention gets started Monday in Cleveland. 

An updated list of speakers has been released. 

MONDAY:  
Willie Robertson, CEO of Duck Commander and Buck Commander, star of Duck Dynasty 

Governor Rick Perry, Former Governor of Texas  

Marcus Luttrell, U.S. Navy SEAL

Scott Baio, actor 

Pat Smith, mother of Benghazi victim

Mark Geist, U.S. Marine Corps veteran
 
John Tiegen, U.S. Marine Corps veteran
 
Kent Terry and Kelly Terry-Willis, The Brian Terry Foundation Brian Terry 
 
Antonio Sabato, Jr., actor

Mary Ann Mendoza, Immigration Reform Advocate Mary Ann Mendoza
 
Sabine Durden, Immigration Reform Advocate
 
Jamiel Shaw, Immigration Reform Advocate 
 
U.S. Representative Michael McCaul (TX-10)

David Clarke, Sheriff of Milwaukee County David Clarke is the sheriff of Milwaukee County, Wisconsin.
 
U.S. Representative Sean Duffy (WI-7)
 
Rachel Campos Duffy, The LIBRE Initiative 
 
Darryl Glenn, El Paso County Commissioner
 
U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas)

Karen Vaughn, Mother of fallen U.S. Navy SEAL 

U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions (R-Alabama)

Rudy Giuliani, former Mayor of New York City 

Melania Trump
 
Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, U.S. Army (ret.) 

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa)

Jason Beardsley, Concerned Veterans for America
 
U.S. Representative Ryan Zinke (MT)

TUESDAY:
 
Sharon Day, Co-Chair of the Republican National Committee 

Dana White, President, UFC

Governor Asa Hutchison, Governor of Arkansas 

Leslie Rutledge, Arkansas Attorney General
 
Michael B, Mukasey, Former Attorney General 
 
Andy Wist, Businessman
 
U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin)

Chris Cox, Executive Director of NRA Institute for Legislative Action 
 
Natalie Gulbis, Golfer, LPGA

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky)
 
U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (WI-1)

U.S. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23) 
 
Governor Chris Christie, Governor of New Jersey
 
Tiffany Trump, Daughter of Donald Trump

Kerry Woolard, General Manager, Trump Winery
 
Donald Trump, Jr., Son of Donald Trump 

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-West Virginia) 

Dr. Ben Carson, Neurosurgeon
 
Kimberlin Brown, actor
 
WEDNESDAY:
 
Laura Ingraham, Radio Host
 
Phil Ruffin, Businessman
 
Pam Bondi, Attorney General of Florida
 
Eileen Collins, Astronaut (retired)
 
Michelle Van Etten, Small Business Owner 
 
Kentucky State Senator Ralph Alvarado, Jr.
 
Darrell Scott, Pastor

Harold Hamm, Continental Resources
 
Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker
 
Lynne Patton, The Eric Trump Foundation
 
U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-Florida)
 
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas)
 
Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization
 
Newt & Callista Gingrich, Former Speaker of the House and his wife 
 
Indiana Governor Mike Pence, Presumptive candidate for Vice President Mike Pence

THURSDAY:
 
Brock Mealer, Motivational Speaker
 
U.S Representative Marsha Blackburn (TN-7) 

Governor Mary Fallin, Governor of Oklahoma 
 
Dr. Lisa Shin, National Diversity Coalition for Trump
 
Reince Priebus, RNC Chairman
 
Jerry Falwell, Jr., President of Liberty University and evangelical leader 
 
Peter Thiel, Venture Capitalist
 
Tom Barrack, CEO of Colony Capital

Ivanka Trump, Daughter of Donald Trump 
 
Donald J. Trump, Republican presumptive candidate for President of the United States

