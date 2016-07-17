RNC official program released

The Republican National Convention gets started Monday in Cleveland.

An updated list of speakers has been released.

MONDAY:

Willie Robertson, CEO of Duck Commander and Buck Commander, star of Duck Dynasty

Governor Rick Perry, Former Governor of Texas

Marcus Luttrell, U.S. Navy SEAL

Scott Baio, actor

Pat Smith, mother of Benghazi victim

Mark Geist, U.S. Marine Corps veteran



John Tiegen, U.S. Marine Corps veteran



Kent Terry and Kelly Terry-Willis, The Brian Terry Foundation Brian Terry



Antonio Sabato, Jr., actor

Mary Ann Mendoza, Immigration Reform Advocate Mary Ann Mendoza



Sabine Durden, Immigration Reform Advocate



Jamiel Shaw, Immigration Reform Advocate



U.S. Representative Michael McCaul (TX-10)

David Clarke, Sheriff of Milwaukee County David Clarke is the sheriff of Milwaukee County, Wisconsin.



U.S. Representative Sean Duffy (WI-7)



Rachel Campos Duffy, The LIBRE Initiative



Darryl Glenn, El Paso County Commissioner



U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas)

Karen Vaughn, Mother of fallen U.S. Navy SEAL

U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions (R-Alabama)

Rudy Giuliani, former Mayor of New York City

Melania Trump



Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, U.S. Army (ret.)

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa)

Jason Beardsley, Concerned Veterans for America



U.S. Representative Ryan Zinke (MT)



TUESDAY:



Sharon Day, Co-Chair of the Republican National Committee

Dana White, President, UFC



Governor Asa Hutchison, Governor of Arkansas

Leslie Rutledge, Arkansas Attorney General



Michael B, Mukasey, Former Attorney General



Andy Wist, Businessman



U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin)



Chris Cox, Executive Director of NRA Institute for Legislative Action



Natalie Gulbis, Golfer, LPGA

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky)



U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (WI-1)

U.S. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23)



Governor Chris Christie, Governor of New Jersey



Tiffany Trump, Daughter of Donald Trump

Kerry Woolard, General Manager, Trump Winery



Donald Trump, Jr., Son of Donald Trump

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-West Virginia)

Dr. Ben Carson, Neurosurgeon



Kimberlin Brown, actor



WEDNESDAY:



Laura Ingraham, Radio Host



Phil Ruffin, Businessman



Pam Bondi, Attorney General of Florida



Eileen Collins, Astronaut (retired)



Michelle Van Etten, Small Business Owner



Kentucky State Senator Ralph Alvarado, Jr.



Darrell Scott, Pastor



Harold Hamm, Continental Resources



Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker



Lynne Patton, The Eric Trump Foundation



U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-Florida)



U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas)



Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization



Newt & Callista Gingrich, Former Speaker of the House and his wife



Indiana Governor Mike Pence, Presumptive candidate for Vice President Mike Pence

THURSDAY:



Brock Mealer, Motivational Speaker



U.S Representative Marsha Blackburn (TN-7)



Governor Mary Fallin, Governor of Oklahoma



Dr. Lisa Shin, National Diversity Coalition for Trump



Reince Priebus, RNC Chairman



Jerry Falwell, Jr., President of Liberty University and evangelical leader



Peter Thiel, Venture Capitalist



Tom Barrack, CEO of Colony Capital



Ivanka Trump, Daughter of Donald Trump



Donald J. Trump, Republican presumptive candidate for President of the United States

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.