TIMELINE: How the city has changed since the RNC announcement

The city of Cleveland has had quite a transformation since the Republican National Convention announced it was coming to town.

The announcement came July 8, 2014. Cleveland had to make sure there were adequate hotel rooms available for the 50,000 expected visitors. A brand new hotel opened in downtown Cleveland.

Quicken Loans Arena transformed from the home of the Cleveland Cavaliers to a political arena, but not before the Cavs ended a 52-year championship drought by winning the NBA Championship.

Take a look above at some of the changes since July 8, 2014.

