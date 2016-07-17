Listen live: Republican National Convention police scanner

Although Cleveland is receiving assistance from several organizations to prevent and combat crime during the Republican National Convention, there will still be incidents in the city during the GOP convention.

To find out about those incidents first, a specific scanner has been set up for convention-related criminal and police activity around Cleveland. Listen below.

The channel also has a Twitter and Facebook account.

Protestors broke windows @ 1127 Euclid & were seen entering and exiting the building. Arrests occurring. #RNCinCLE #RNCScanner — RNC Scanner (@RNC_Scanner) July 17, 2016

The Republican National Convention is July 18-21, 2016 in Cleveland at Quicken Loans Arena. During those four days, the Republican National Committee is hosting about 2,470 delegates and 2,302 alternate delegates from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and five territories. About 15,000 credentialed members of the media are covering the event. It’s estimated that 50,000 people are visiting the city for the RNC. This is the fourth time Cleveland has hosted the RNC. The official hashtag for the event on Twitter is #RNCinCLE.

