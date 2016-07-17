Thousands in line on East 9th St. for checkpoints, metal detectors

Thousands of delegates, alternates and guests attending the Republican National Convention in Cleveland are at the North Coast Harbor Sunday night for events and festivities.

Attendees are in long lines to get through security in order to get to Voinovich Park and the Goodtime III, plus the area North Coast Harbor, from Great Lakes Science Center front door through Voinovich Park with Three Dog Night.

The Cleveland 2016 Host Committee said approximately 10,000 to 12,000 people are expected to attend the party, as well as 500 VIPs.

There are two checkpoints; one at East Ninth Street for credentials and one on an overpass with metal detectors. Cleveland 19 delegate blogger Jim Simon sent the video above.

There is also a Lynyrd Skynyrd concert at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Sunday night hosted by Speaker of the Ohio House Clifford A. Rosenberger.

