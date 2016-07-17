1st person arrested at RNC pleads not guilty in court

The man arrested Sunday after trying to take a state trooper's gas mask appeared in court Monday.

Joselito DeJesus was arrested at East 9th Street and Prospect Avenue around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday.

DeJesus pleaded not guilty to petty theft.

His bond was set at $1,000.

Sunday's arrest was the first arrest associated with protests ahead of the Republican National Convention.

"As part of our planning, we had an unusual Sunday court session that would ordinarily appear on Monday morning. So, if it doesn't get any worse than this, I think we can handle it," says Judge Ronald B. Adrine, Cleveland Municipal Court.

