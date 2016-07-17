5 things to know on day 1 of the RNC

After more than a year of planning, the Republican National Convention is underway in Cleveland. Monday's event at Quicken Loans Arena begins at 1 p.m. You can watch all the action 24 hours a day on our LIVE Q Cam on desktop | on mobile.

Here are a few things you should know on the first day of the GOP convention.

1. What's the weather like?

It's hot in Cleveland and how long will the rain last?

2. Who's speaking?

MONDAY: (Look at the entire week's schedule here.)

Willie Robertson, CEO of Duck Commander and Buck Commander, star of Duck Dynasty

Governor Rick Perry, Former Governor of Texas

Marcus Luttrell, U.S. Navy SEAL

Scott Baio, actor

Pat Smith, mother of Benghazi victim

Mark Geist, U.S. Marine Corps veteran

John Tiegen, U.S. Marine Corps veteran

Kent Terry and Kelly Terry-Willis, The Brian Terry Foundation Brian Terry

Antonio Sabato, Jr., actor

Mary Ann Mendoza, Immigration Reform Advocate Mary Ann Mendoza

Sabine Durden, Immigration Reform Advocate

Jamiel Shaw, Immigration Reform Advocate

U.S. Representative Michael McCaul (TX-10)

David Clarke, Sheriff of Milwaukee County David Clarke is the sheriff of Milwaukee County, Wisconsin.

U.S. Representative Sean Duffy (WI-7)

Rachel Campos Duffy, The LIBRE Initiative

Darryl Glenn, El Paso County Commissioner

U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas)

Karen Vaughn, Mother of fallen U.S. Navy SEAL

U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions (R-Alabama)

Rudy Giuliani, former Mayor of New York City

Melania Trump

Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, U.S. Army (ret.)

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa)

Jason Beardsley, Concerned Veterans for America

U.S. Representative Ryan Zinke (MT)

3. What's traffic like?

Find information on road closures and detours here.

4. Where are the protesters?

There are several zones around Cleveland designated for protesters. Check out the schedule.

5. Who should I follow on Twitter?

Here's a Twitter list of Cleveland 19 reporters covering the convent.

The Republican National Convention is July 18-21, 2016 in Cleveland at Quicken Loans Arena. During those four days, the Republican National Committee is hosting about 2,470 delegates and 2,302 alternate delegates from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and five territories. About 15,000 credentialed members of the media are covering the event. It’s estimated that 50,000 people are visiting the city for the RNC. This is the fourth time Cleveland has hosted the RNC. The official hashtag for the event on Twitter is #RNCinCLE.

