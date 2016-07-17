1 killed at anti-violence party, 2 others shot in Euclid Sunday

A person was shot and killed at a "Stop the Violence Beach Party" in Euclid on Sunday. Police said two other people were shot in Euclid that same night.

The first incident took place at Sims Park, 23131 Lakeshore Blvd. Police said about 250 people were there.

Around 8 p.m. shots were fired, and an unknown shooter or shooters fled on foot, police said.

A 19-year-old Phillip Banks was shot in the head and killed. A 12-year-old Euclid boy was shot in the back and is currently hospitalized -- his condition is unknown.

The intended target is unknown.

all these girls out here ?? pic.twitter.com/2nhF6ydzJA — #LeaveEmPissed (@Trent_Gone) July 18, 2016

Around 9 p.m. Sunday, an 18-year-old Euclid man was walking near 24000 Lakeshore Blvd. when he was struck in the shoulder by additional gunfire. The man was hospitalized and his condition is unknown.

In that second shooting, police said an unknown shooter fired multiple times.

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating the possibility of the two incidents being related. Those with any information should call 216-289-8505.

More on Cleveland 19

RNC Blog: Behind the scenes with the media

Stephen Colbert forced off RNC stage by security (video)

2016 Republican National Convention Live Blog

GOP convention: Fun facts about the 'Q'

Take a walk down East 4th & Media Row during RNC

RNC Week: Shoreway reopens, traffic restrictions, public viewing areas

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.