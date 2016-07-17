Mayor Jackson and others offer condolences after Baton Rouge officers killed

Three law enforcement officers were killed, three were injured and a suspect is dead following a Sunday morning shootout with police. It is unknown at this time whether additional suspects were connected to this shooting.

Statement from Mayor Frank G. Jackson, Director Michael McGrath and Chief Calvin D. Williams on shootings in Baton Rouge

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends of the victims who were killed and those who were injured in Baton Rouge, Louisiana earlier today. The City of Cleveland stands with the City of Baton Rouge as they grieve their loss and as they seek answers to an unimaginable tragedy."

U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) issued the following statement on today's police shootings in Baton Rouge:

"Jane and I extend our condolences to the men and women of the Baton Rouge Police Department. Our thoughts and prayers are with the fallen and wounded officers and their loved ones. This has been a difficult time for our country. Now more than ever before we must come together as a country and support our police officers who risk their lives every day in order to protect us."

The shooter has been identified as Gavin Eugene Long of Kansas City, Missouri.

