First Alert Forecast: Feels-Like Almost 100° & Storms are Nearby - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Posted by Cleveland 19 Digital Team
By Beth McLeod, First Alert Weather Specialist
DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The thick air has us feeling close to 100° in many places. This is the hottest and muggiest day of the next 7.

Monday we see some relief-Tuesday even more with a bigger cool-down coming on Thursday.

There are storms in the Toledo-Oak Harbor area that will start coming to the East and dropping Inland. Everyone is at risk for thunderstorms from now until about 9 p.m. 

Steamy overnight with fog developing by morning. Monday we'll be in the low-80s and dry, Tuesday will be sunny and pretty perfect. 

A second cold front comes through Wednesday, and that's going to drop our temps into the 70s. Most of this week is looking dry and even as we make the turn tot he Holiday weekend things are looking sunny.

