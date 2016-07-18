RNC Week: Events outside the 'Q' - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

RNC Week: Events outside the 'Q'

(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

We talk a lot about what's happening inside the Q for the Republican National Convention, but there are 1200 different events planned for outside the Q around town.   

Gateway plaza, known for its Cavs watch parties, has turned into the RNC watch party of sorts. Food and beverage tents are set up along with a stage area. 

The Cuyahoga County Republican Party is hosting its events at Gray's Armory. Musician Jim Brickman will perform during an event there Monday. 

The Band Perry is also performing a concert Monday at Nautica in The Flats. 

The Greater Cleveland Aquarium as well as several restaurants along E 4th will be closed this week for private RNC events.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:  

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.

  • NationalMore>>

  • State appeals court reinstates California's right-to-die law

    State appeals court reinstates California's right-to-die law

    Friday, June 15 2018 10:48 PM EDT2018-06-16 02:48:53 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 11:22 PM EDT2018-06-17 03:22:24 GMT
    A state appeals court has reinstated the California law allowing terminally ill people to end their lives.More >>
    A state appeals court has reinstated the California law allowing terminally ill people to end their lives.More >>

  • Congressman: Youth shelter reflects flawed immigration plan

    Congressman: Youth shelter reflects flawed immigration plan

    Saturday, June 16 2018 4:59 PM EDT2018-06-16 20:59:05 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 11:22 PM EDT2018-06-17 03:22:22 GMT
    A Republican congressman from Texas who has toured a tent-like shelter for hundreds of minors who entered the country illegally says the facility is a byproduct of a flawed immigration strategy.More >>
    A Republican congressman from Texas who has toured a tent-like shelter for hundreds of minors who entered the country illegally says the facility is a byproduct of a flawed immigration strategy.More >>

  • Investigators say DNA database can be goldmine for old cases

    Investigators say DNA database can be goldmine for old cases

    Saturday, June 16 2018 12:19 PM EDT2018-06-16 16:19:01 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 11:22 PM EDT2018-06-17 03:22:20 GMT

    Some private investigators and genealogy experts want to use the same DNA-tracking system that identified the suspected Golden State Killer to solve decades-old murder and missing-person cases.

    More >>

    Some private investigators and genealogy experts want to use the same DNA-tracking system that identified the suspected Golden State Killer to solve decades-old murder and missing-person cases.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly