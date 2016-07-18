RNC Week: Events outside the 'Q'

We talk a lot about what's happening inside the Q for the Republican National Convention, but there are 1200 different events planned for outside the Q around town.

Gateway plaza, known for its Cavs watch parties, has turned into the RNC watch party of sorts. Food and beverage tents are set up along with a stage area.

The Cuyahoga County Republican Party is hosting its events at Gray's Armory. Musician Jim Brickman will perform during an event there Monday.

The Band Perry is also performing a concert Monday at Nautica in The Flats.

The Greater Cleveland Aquarium as well as several restaurants along E 4th will be closed this week for private RNC events.

