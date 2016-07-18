Will the Q be ready when the curtain lifts on the RNC

One of the interesting discussions when Cleveland was in the running to win the Republican National Convention involved the timeline of the availability of Quicken Loans Arena.

Crews needed weeks of lead time to get the arena ready for the convention.

Before LeBron James returned to the Cavaliers, the Cavaliers in the finals seemed like a ridiculous proposition, but James’ return to the Wine and Gold, and the championship run, has pushed crews to the limit as far as getting the Q ready for the start of the convention.

Early on Monday morning crews were still trying to get the floor of the Arena ready to roll.

Crew members this morning told me they will pushed to the limit but do not anticipate any problems getting the floor ready.

