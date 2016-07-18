Exclusive: CLE Mayor, Chief of Police talk RNC on Cleveland 19 - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Exclusive: CLE Mayor, Chief of Police talk RNC on Cleveland 19

(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and Police Chief Calvin Williams talk Republican National Convention safety and security on Cleveland 19 This Morning.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:  

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly