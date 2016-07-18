More than 2,000 without power after early morning storms - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

More than 2,000 without power after early morning storms

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Storms Monday morning left thousands without power, with the most being in Middleburg Heights and Seven Hills. 

As of 7:30 am

Cuyahoga county power outages 6,533 

  • Middleburg Heights 1,237
  • Seven Hills 444

