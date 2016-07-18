Urban League Cleveland and RNC kick off Centennial Celebration POP UP Store

The Cleveland Urban League will kick off their centennial celebration at the Republican National Convention on Monday morning at the ULCLE POP UP Store located in the Display Lot.

CLE’s spirit of optimism, perseverance, and creativity is alive and thriving in its small business community in spite of being hit particularly hard by the 2008 recession.

The Cleveland Urban League’s POP UP Store is designed to showcase the rich history and Minority Business Enterprise CEOs that use the many services that the MBE Center has to offer.

"We didn’t just want to show up, we wanted to wow the 50,000 convention guests," stated Mrs. Mockabee, CEO of Cleveland’s Urban League, "and the POP UP Store reflects our vision of showcasing our 100 years of service to the Cleveland community."

"The Urban League has had a rich history in providing job training in urban centers, and the POP UP Store, will show case one of ten MBE Centers that helps job creators grow their business," stated Jeff Larson, CEO of the GOP Convention.

