RNC Week: Shoreway reopens, traffic restrictions, public viewing areas

The Cleveland Memorial Shoreway reopened to traffic at 1 a.m. on Monday, July 18.

Remaining 2016 Republican National Convention traffic restrictions begin Monday, July 18, 2016.

Below is a list of those restrictions:

Innerbelt Freeway (Interstate 90)

The following traffic restrictions will be implemented beginning at 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 18 and will remain until 2:00 a.m. Friday, July 22.

Commercial Vehicles

Restricted from traveling westbound on the Innerbelt Freeway between East 21st Street and the Interstate 490 interchange.

Restricted from traveling eastbound on the Innerbelt Freeway between the Interstate 490 interchange and Prospect Avenue.

All Vehicles

Westbound lanes of the Innerbelt Freeway will be restricted to one lane from East 21st Street to just west of the West 3rd Street overpass.

Eastbound lanes of the Innerbelt Freeway will be restricted to one lane from just west of the West 3rd Street overpass to the East 14th Street interchange.

In addition, the Innerbelt Freeway will be closed in both directions nightly (Monday through Thursday) from 8:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. with the following ramps affected:

Closed: I-90 on ramp at Ontario

Closed: I-90 on ramp at East 9th Street

Closed: I-90 off ramp at East 9th

Closed: I-77 off ramp to East 9th Street and Ontario Street

***The Chester Avenue exit ramp from Interstate 90 eastbound and Interstate 71 northbound has been modified to allow vehicles to turn left on Chester Street to ease traffic congestion due to the closure of East 9th Street ramps.***

City Parking Restrictions

Effective immediately, and through 2:00 a.m. on Friday, July 22, street parking in the central business district of downtown Cleveland will be unavailable within the below boundaries:

All streets west of East 26th Street and east of West 10th Street

All streets north of Carnegie Avenue within boundaries of East 26th Street and West 10th Street

West 25th Street from Detroit Avenue to Gehring Street

Public Viewing Areas (Republican National Convention Complex)

Starting at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, July 18 through 2:00 a.m. on Friday, July 22, the below locations are gathering spaces available to the public for expressive activities as well as for sightseeing:

In the triangular green space at Ontario Street and Huron on the western side of the Republican National Convention Complex. This space is accessible from the west side of the Lorain-Carnegie (Hope Memorial) Bridge via the north side pedestrian path.

On Erie Court between East 9th Street and East 14th Street.

On Prospect Avenue between Ontario Street and East 9th Street (the segment that is closed to vehicle traffic).

On Huron Road from East 7th Street to Prospect Avenue.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.