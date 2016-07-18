Police: 2 women fatally shot in car; search for suspect underway

Two women were shot and killed on the Cleveland's east side Sunday. (Source: Raycom Media)

Two women were shot and killed on the Cleveland's east side Sunday.

According to police, Tyisha Austin, 36, and Laquita Robinson, 26, were sitting in a car at 569 East 101st when they were shot.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses say they heard gunfire and then saw a person running from the victims car.

No one has been arrested.

If you have any information give police a call.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.