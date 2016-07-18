Cleveland police say Day 1 of Republican National Convention was calm

The 2016 Republican National Convention kicked off Monday.

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said the convention’s first day was pretty calm.

Williams says police arrested a woman on a felony warrant in Public Square. They said she was also charged with some misdemeanors, including resisting arrest.

There were two sizable protests, police said. A few hundred people showed up to each.

Williams said police confiscated a small knife, a slingshot, and a few gas masks. The masks are prohibited inside of the secure zone.

There was also an open carry protest in Public Square.

Cleveland police have been told to approach people who are legally carrying weapons and explain to them their responsibilities.

Open carry is legal in the state of Ohio.

Mayor Frank Jackson urged Clevelanders that if you "See something, say something." The hotline to call is 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.