Arcade set up for media to interact with games

Media row at the RNC is whole different world -- a behind-the-scenes world where the media is working hard.

It's open 24/7 throughout the convention. So it's pretty neat what the Independent Journal Review out of Alexandria, Va., is doing with their

booth.

Office manager Leo Lutz calls it an arcade where you can "..actually interact with our space." They are a social media-based news operation, and in their space you find video games, old school and new-school type, a Jenga block set, a punching bag, big bean bag chairs and, of course, free popcorn.

Lutz adds, "We're working, but we're having fun."

Their arcade welcomes anyone on media row to take out any kind of stress!



