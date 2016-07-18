Muslim news conference challenges GOP views

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, will hold a news conference in downtown Cleveland, Ohio, to challenge the anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim stance of the GOP's presumptive presidential nominee Donald trump and of other party officials and representatives.

"It is time the GOP and its presumptive presidential nominee repudiate Islamophobia and the politics of fear targeting Muslims and other minority groups," said CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad.

