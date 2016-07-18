Trump spokeswoman calls Gov. Kasich rude

Her name is Scottie Nell Hughes, and she is one of the most popular people on media row right now at the Republican National Convention.

Hughes is one of Donald Trump's main spokespeople and she has a lot to say.

"Today we are focusing on the theme 'Make America Safe.' People need a change, we need a difference, we need real hope."

Hughes also said how impressed she is with Cleveland, how far it's come. She also said as far as the RNC being in Ohio, she doesn't understand how Gov. John Kasich is not attending -- calling it downright rude.

MORE:

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.