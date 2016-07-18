2016 Republican National Convention Live Blog - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

2016 Republican National Convention Live Blog

(Source: RNC) (Source: RNC)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The 216 Republican National Convention is in Day 3 of the convention.  

Mobile users follow live blog

Follow the happenings here with a Cleveland 19 News live blog and live stream. 

More on Cleveland 19:

City releases breakdown of RNC spending

Suspended sentences for activists who scaled flagpole

Caitlyn Jenner credits President Obama during GOP event

Stephen Colbert's take on Melania Trump's speech (video)

RNC protesters stopped at checkpoint

The GOP convention's unofficial slogan: 'Lock her up'

 Follow Cleveland 19 News: 

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly