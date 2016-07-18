Paul Ryan waves Pittsburgh Steelers 'Terrible Towel' at RNC in Cleveland

File this under things that make you go "hmmm." Speaker of the House Paul Ryan waved the well-known (and well-hated in Cleveland) Pittsburgh Steelers "Terrible Towel" while speaking to the Pennsylvania delegation Monday morning.

Ryan is a huge Green Bay Packers fan, but said he was waving the towel because he wants to "win this election so damn bad."

Paul Ryan waves Terrible Towel. "I want to win this election so darn bad that I'm willing to do this." #PAGOPinCLE pic.twitter.com/DWQYaVjWDV — Tom Fontaine (@TomFontaineTrib) July 18, 2016

Ryan was speaking to the Pittsburgh delegation, so the towel makes sense to that extent, but this is Browns town.

