Here's why Harry Buffalo looks different during the Republican National Convention

As part of CNN's special coverage of the Republican National Convention, the network’s anchors, political correspondents, reporters, and others will be gathering at the CNN Grill for four nights.

Situated just steps from the Quicken Loans Arena in downtown Cleveland, the CNN Grill will be located at the site of Harry Buffalo, a two-story warehouse space located on East 4th Street.

CNN has completely re-imagined the space, and the grill will serve as home base for the network with a newsroom and live broadcasts daily, a fully operational restaurant and multiple bars. It will play host to a variety of special events throughout the day and will open to invited guests nightly at 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

The CNN Grill will give visitors a special taste of Cleveland and shine a spotlight on several local businesses by incorporating their products into the menu. The menu will include food from Pierogies of Cleveland, Mitchell's Ice Cream, Humble Pie Baking Company, and Rising Star Coffee Roaster's.

