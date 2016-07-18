Face Swaps of Donald Trump with notable Clevelanders are disturbingly funny

You can Face Swap with anyone these days. We decided to see what some notable Clevelanders would look like as the presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump. Take a look to see how they turned out in the featured gallery. Some are funny and some are just cringe-worthy.

Of course, we had to swap faces of Trump and Michael Symon after the Iron Chef said the real estate mogul-turned politician is not welcome in his restaurants.

The Republican National Convention is July 18-21, 2016 in Cleveland at Quicken Loans Arena. During those four days, the Republican National Committee is hosting about 2,470 delegates and 2,302 alternate delegates from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and five territories. About 15,000 credentialed members of the media are covering the event. It’s estimated that 50,000 people are visiting the city for the RNC. This is the fourth time Cleveland has hosted the RNC. The official hashtag for the event on Twitter is #RNCinCLE.

