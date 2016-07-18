Stephen Colbert forced off RNC stage by security (video)

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Comedian Stephen Colbert clowns around on the stage at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Sunday, July 17, 2016.

The Late Show host Stephen Colbert was forced off stage at the Republican National Convention by security, but not before getting in a Donald Trump jab.

It's not clear if the event was staged, but Colbert -- dressed as Caesar Flickerman from The Hunger Games -- grabbed the mic and announced: "[Donald Trump] has formed an alliance with Indiana Governor Mike Pence. It is my honor to hereby launch and begin the 2016 Republican hungry for power games."

He was escorted off the stage after that at Quicken Loans Arena but not before he's heard saying, "Look, I'm not supposed to be here," Colbert said, as a security guard pushed him off the stage, "but let's be honest, neither is Donald Trump."

We'll find out if it was staged when we see episodes of the show on television.

The Republican National Convention is July 18-21, 2016 in Cleveland at Quicken Loans Arena. During those four days, the Republican National Committee is hosting about 2,470 delegates and 2,302 alternate delegates from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and five territories. About 15,000 credentialed members of the media are covering the event. It’s estimated that 50,000 people are visiting the city for the RNC. This is the fourth time Cleveland has hosted the RNC. The official hashtag for the event on Twitter is #RNCinCLE.

