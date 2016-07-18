Truck knocks cruiser into trooper investigating crash

A state highway trooper was hospitalized this week after a truck crashed into his cruiser, knocking it into him.

The trooper works with the Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. He was out of his cruiser inspecting the scene of the a separate crash when the incident occurred.

He was hospitalized and eventually released. Authorities said his injuries were minor.

The State Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to shift one lane over, or slow down if changing lanes is not possible, when passing any vehicle with flashing lights on the side of the road.

