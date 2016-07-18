Timelapse: Take bus trip from convention center to Q behind security fence

It's a ride most people don't get to take during the Republican National Convention.

Buses are shuttling media and dignitaries back and forth from the Cleveland Convention Center and Quicken Loans Arena while remaining in the Secret Service secure area.

This is inside the fences that you see up around East Ninth Street and Lakeside Avenue.

This hyperlapse of our bus trip turns a 6-minute ride into a 1-minute ride.

You get a Secret Service agent who rides along with you on the bus and police stop traffic and open secure gates along the way.

