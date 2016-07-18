VIDEO: Indiana Gov. Mike Pence arrives in Cleveland - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

VIDEO: Indiana Gov. Mike Pence arrives in Cleveland

Posted by Cleveland 19 Digital Team
Posted by Denise Zarrella, Reporter
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Indiana Gov. Mike Pence flew into Cleveland's Burke Lakefront Airport on Monday.

Cleveland 19 News cameras captured his motorcade around 3:30 p.m.

Pence was formally presented as presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump's running mate Saturday.

