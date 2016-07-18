Trumps fly into Burke after reported NYC motorcade crash

The presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump along with his wife, Melania, landed at Burke Lakefront Airport just after 7 p.m. Monday.

The Secret Service told CNN that Trump's motorcade was involved in a crash in New York City earlier in the evening. He was not injured. Trump's campaign said the wreck involved a staff car as it was going to the airport in New York.

Trump is in the second black SUV if you look really close you see him waving to us. #RNCCle19 pic.twitter.com/XuyVESl1UZ — Denise Zarrella (@DZarrella19) July 18, 2016

Trump's 737 arrived to heavy security, surrounded by secret service agents and homeland security. A large contingent of Columbus Police Officers escorted the motorcade as it left Burke.

Trump waved to members of the media as his SUV turned onto North Marginal Road.

He introduced his wife at The Q before her speech, which was scheduled to begin at 10:12 p.m. The Trumps were scheduled to fly back to New York on Monday night.

Trump's running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, landed at Burke Lakefront Airport earlier in the day.

