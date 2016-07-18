Trump makes flashy entrance at RNC

The first night of the Republican National Convention had a strong focus on Benghazi. The theme for Monday night's speeches was "Make America Safe Again." Speakers came out strong, talking about patriotism, service in the armed forces and police force, and the failure of Hillary Clinton to defend the servicemen who were attacked in Benghazi.

One of the speakers was the mother of a man killed in the Benghazi attack in 2012.

Pat Smith's son, Sean, was a State Department foreign service officer when he was killed.

"We lost four brave Americans who made the ultimate sacrifice for the country they chose to serve. And the American people lost the truth for all of this loss, for all of this grief, for all of the cynicism, the tragedy in Benghazi has run upon America. I blame Hillary Clinton. I blame Hillary Clinton personally for the death of my son. That's personally," Smith said.

She said the Democratic Presidential candidate "deserves to be in stripes."

The Latest: Mother of American killed in Libya hits Clinton

Marcus Luttrell, the former Navy Seal and author of the book "Lone Survivor", received the first standing ovation of the night, after which the crowd inside the "Q" started chanting "USA, USA."

Former Texas Governor Rick Perry said "making America great again starts with taking care of our veterans."

David Clarke, sheriff of Milwaukee County, Wisconsin had a strong message about no one being above the law, including Hillary Clinton.

"Donald Trump understands that what can make our nation safe again is a recommitment to a justice system in which no government official, not even those who have fought their way to the marble and granite halls of Washington; no private citizen, not even Hillary Clinton; and no group of people, despite the fervor with which they press forward their grievances, can claim privilege above the law."

Clarke also referred to the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I would like to make something very clear. Blue lives matter in America," Clarke said.

Trump introduced his wife, Melania shortly after 10 p.m. He entered the arena to "We are the Champions."

Melania stressed her husband "will never give up."

"With all of my heart I know that he will make a great and lasting difference," she said. "He will never give up and he will never, never let you down."

Here is a full list of speakers:

MONDAY:

Willie Robertson, CEO of Duck Commander and Buck Commander, star of Duck Dynasty

Governor Rick Perry, Former Governor of Texas

Marcus Luttrell, U.S. Navy SEAL

Scott Baio, actor

Pat Smith, mother of Benghazi victim

Mark Geist, U.S. Marine Corps veteran



John Tiegen, U.S. Marine Corps veteran



Kent Terry and Kelly Terry-Willis, The Brian Terry Foundation Brian Terry



Antonio Sabato, Jr., actor

Mary Ann Mendoza, Immigration Reform Advocate Mary Ann Mendoza



Sabine Durden, Immigration Reform Advocate



Jamiel Shaw, Immigration Reform Advocate



U.S. Representative Michael McCaul (TX-10)

David Clarke, Sheriff of Milwaukee County David Clarke is the sheriff of Milwaukee County, Wisconsin.



U.S. Representative Sean Duffy (WI-7)



Rachel Campos Duffy, The LIBRE Initiative



Darryl Glenn, El Paso County Commissioner



U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas)

Karen Vaughn, Mother of fallen U.S. Navy SEAL

U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions (R-Alabama)

Rudy Giuliani, former Mayor of New York City

Melania Trump



Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, U.S. Army (ret.)

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa)

Jason Beardsley, Concerned Veterans for America



U.S. Representative Ryan Zinke (MT)

