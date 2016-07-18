Don King at RNC, but will not take stage

Cleveland native and boxing promoter Don King will attend the Republican National Convention, but he will not speak.

King said Trump wanted him to speak, but according to the New York Times, his staff did not like the idea.

King served time in prison in 1967 on a manslaughter charge after beating a man to death.

