Ohio delegates get down to business after fun weekend in Cleveland

Who could blame the Ohio delegates if they felt a little groggy Monday morning as they arrived for a breakfast meeting. For them, it was fun-filled weekend here in Cleveland.

They partied like rock stars at the Rock Hall, cruised the river on the Good Time, and sampled Cleveland cuisine. And the party has just begun.

Even a former Browns quarterback and fan favorite joined in.

“In football parlance, this is half time. We're early in the first quarter for the convention today. Still a little tired from yesterday,” Bernie Kosar said. “It’s just an awesome honor for me to come here and talk about our state, brag about our region, and brag about Cleveland."

Some delegates told Cleveland 19 News they particularly enjoyed the fireworks at Voinovich Park on Sunday evening.

The delegates also attended a Monday luncheon meeting at Pickwick and Frolick which was closed to the media.

Everyone was strumming a chord of party unity, including Jeff and Laura Dean -- husband and wife, fellow delegates, and supporters of no-show Ohio Gov. John Kasich. Jeff Dean said even though he’s a Kasich supporter, it wasn’t hard to switch.

“The people have spoken,” he said. “We’re ready to go and make a decision, and Trump is going to be our candidate most likely.”

At Monday’s breakfast, there was as much talk of re-electing Sen. Rob Portman as there was electing Trump. Treasurer Josh Mandel was the breakfast host.

“I’ll just tell you, and I’ve said it a bunch of times, I’m proud to have a Republican ticket that is led by Rob Portman here in Ohio,” Mandel said. “I think the combination of Portman and Trump is going to be a strong one.”

