Who's talking on second day of RNC? (and 4 other things to know)

The first day of the Republican National Convention was pretty peaceful without much disruption in Cleveland.

The two major incidents from the first day was when Donald Trump's motorcade was involved in a minor accident on the way to the airport and when The Q was thrown into a frenzy around 4 p.m. when talk of a roll call vote swept across the arena.

1. So here's a preview of Tuesday starting with a list of speakers on the agenda: (Look at the entire week's schedule here.)

Sharon Day, Co-Chair of the Republican National Committee

Dana White, President, UFC

Governor Asa Hutchison, Governor of Arkansas

Leslie Rutledge, Arkansas Attorney General

Michael B, Mukasey, Former Attorney General

Andy Wist, Businessman

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin)

Chris Cox, Executive Director of NRA Institute for Legislative Action

Natalie Gulbis, Golfer, LPGA

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky)

U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (WI-1)

U.S. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23)

Governor Chris Christie, Governor of New Jersey

Tiffany Trump, Daughter of Donald Trump

Kerry Woolard, General Manager, Trump Winery

Donald Trump, Jr., Son of Donald Trump

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-West Virginia)

Dr. Ben Carson, Neurosurgeon

Kimberlin Brown, actor

2. What's traffic like?

Find information on road closures and detours here.

3. Where are the protesters?

There are several zones around Cleveland designated for protesters. Check out the schedule.

4. Who should I follow on Twitter?

Here's a Twitter list of Cleveland 19 reporters covering the convention.

5. What's the weather like?

Download our app to get up-to-date weather information in Cleveland.

