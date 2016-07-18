SLIDESHOW: Heavy law enforcement presence at the RNC - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

SLIDESHOW: Heavy law enforcement presence at the RNC

We're still finding out-of-state law enforcement officers on Thursday that we haven't seen yet this week! Welcome, Delaware troopers! We're still finding out-of-state law enforcement officers on Thursday that we haven't seen yet this week! Welcome, Delaware troopers!

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - We're still finding out-of-state law enforcement officers on Thursday that we haven't seen yet this week! Welcome, Delaware troopers!

MOBILE USERS: Tap here to view the photos

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly