RNC 2016: Nomination day & list of who's speaking Tuesday

The 2016 Republican National Convention continues today in Cleveland with a theme of “Make America Work Again.”

There's a major piece of business that Republicans will address Tuesday: Officially nominating Trump for president and Indiana Gov. Mike Pence for vice president.

The nomination -- after the day's program at the Q kicks off at 5:30 p.m. ET -- takes place on a day otherwise focused on the economy.

Perhaps capturing the most attention from political insiders will be House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Endangered Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, one of the few Republicans facing tough re-election match-ups to embrace Trump, will speak, as will New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie -- who just lost out in the vice presidential sweepstakes.

Two of Trump's children are also on the calendar to speak Tuesday night. Tiffany Trump and Donald Trump Jr. are among the headliners.

Trump is also bringing his own employees onto the stage. Kerry Woolard, the general manager of Trump Winery, will discuss her work alongside the presumptive Republican nominee in a prime-time speaking slot.

The night will also feature a broad range of non-political speakers -- including UFC president Dana White, golfer Natalie Gulbis and actress Kimberlin Brown.

Here’s a list of who is speaking at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday.

THE LIST:

Sharon Day, Co-Chair of the Republican National Committe3

Dana White, President, UFC

Governor Asa Hutchison, Governor of Arkansas

Leslie Rutledge, Arkansas Attorney General

Michael B, Mukasey, Former Attorney General

Andy Wist, Businessman

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin)

Chris Cox, Executive Director of NRA Institute for Legislative Action

Natalie Gulbis, Golfer, LPGA

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky)

U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (WI-1)

U.S. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23)

Gov. Chris Christie, Governor of New Jersey

Tiffany Trump, Daughter of Donald Trump

Kerry Woolard, General Manager, Trump Winery

Donald Trump, Jr., Son of Donald Trump

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-West Virginia)

Dr. Ben Carson, Neurosurgeon

Kimberlin Brown, actor

Speaker Ryan and Leader McConnell will lead the convention’s formal nomination of the Republican Party’s presumptive candidates for president and vice president, Donald Trump and Indiana Governor Mike Pence. Tuesday’s program will also feature a joint appearance from 10 freshman Republican Senators elected in the landslide 2014 midterm elections.

