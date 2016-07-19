Innerbelt closed, traffic rerouted (video)

There has been a slight change in the timeframe of Monday's closure of the George V. Voinovich Bridge. The George V. Voinovich east and westbound between I-77 and I-490 closed at 8:30 p.m. Monday night.

Westbound will reopen at 2 a.m. per the originally announced information.

I-71 northbound access to I-90 eastbound will remain closed until 6 a.m. Motorists should Opt for the Alternate and use I-490 and I-77 to access downtown Cleveland.

Tuesday is the first morning where I-90 east and west over the George V. Voinovich Bridge will be restricted to one lane in each direction. Motorists are advised to Opt for the Alternate and use I-490 and I-77.

You can also check out alternate routes options for accessing the downtown area at http://tinyurl.com/ODOTRNCTrafficInfo.

