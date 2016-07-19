Melania Trump's speech: Personal or plagiarism?

Did Melania Trump plagiarize Michelle Obama's speech from the Democratic National Convention in 2008?

According to CNN the Donald Trump campaign says no, calling the accusation "just really absurd." But still, there are a lot of questions are being raised....

Melania's speech Monday night to the Republican National Convention contains two passages that match nearly word-for-word the speech that First Lady Michelle Obama delivered eight years ago at the Democratic National Convention.

The phrases in question came when Trump, who told NBC News Monday that she had written her speech herself, was discussing her upbringing in Slovenia and her parents.

"To think that she would do something like that knowing how scrutinized her speech was going to be last night is just really absurd," Trump's campaign chairman Paul Manafort told CNN's Chris Cuomo on "New Day."

But Manafort said the words Melania used were not "cribbed" but are common words.

"There's no cribbing of Michelle Obama's speech. These were common words and values. She cares about her family," Manafort said. "To think that she'd be cribbing Michelle Obama's words is crazy."

Trump's campaign released the following statement overnight:

Statement on Melania Trump Speech:

"In writing her beautiful speech, Melania's team of writers took notes on her life’s inspirations, and in some instances included fragments that reflected her own thinking. Melania’s immigrant experience and love for America shone through in her speech, which made it such a success."

-Jason Miller, Senior Communications Advisor

White House officials have not responded to requests for comment but other people and organizations are not letting this die down -- including former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau.

Tbh, I was more offended by just about every other speech than Melania's plagiarized paragraphs. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) July 19, 2016

Here's a look at Tuesday's cover of the New York Daily News...

Questions raised about similarities between Melania Trump and Michelle Obama's speeches https://t.co/EH5svuHSDe pic.twitter.com/IwgQpi1wGj — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 19, 2016

Earlier in the day, Melania Trump told NBC's Matt Lauer: "I read once over it, that's all, because I wrote it ... with (as) little help as possible."

More on Cleveland 19

Some Melania Trump speech lines mirror Michelle Obama speech

Melania Trump: 'He will never, never let you down'

CNN analysts on Melania's speech

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.