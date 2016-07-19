CNN analysts and others respond to Melania Trump's speech

Cleveland 19 spoke with two CNN analysts regarding Melania's Trump's speech Monday night and it's similarities to Michelle Obama's speech for the Democratic National Convention in 2008.

John Phillips supports Donald Trump. Maria Cardona does not. But they both agree -- campaign money, or lack there of, was the problem here.

"Donald Trump runs his campaign on the cheap. He runs his campaign without raising money the traditional way. He's the lost Marx brother Cheapo, which is a good thing but sometimes you spend money on speech writers and this mistake is proving that point," says Phillips.

"The Trump campaign prides itself on not having a huge operation, not having an establishment-type campaign. Well, guess what? They exist for a reason and this is one of those reasons," says Cardona.

As for how the Trump camp should respond, Phillips laughs and says "he's really good at saying 'You're fired'."

Phillips thinks the speech writer for Melania should be let go.

Cardona's advice for the Trump camp is to just admit they were wrong.

"You come out and you admit it, this was an error."

