Ohio State dismisses RB Bri'onte Dunn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio State has dismissed running back Bri'onte Dunn from the football team for a violation of team rules.

Coach Urban Meyer announced Dunn's dismissal in a statement Monday that did not specify the violation.

Dunn, a running back from Canton, had one season of eligibility remaining. He graduated in May with his degree in sports industry. He had 15 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown last season for the Buckeyes.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.