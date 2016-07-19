Ohio State dismisses RB Bri'onte Dunn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio State has dismissed running back Bri'onte Dunn from the football team for a violation of team rules.
Coach Urban Meyer announced Dunn's dismissal in a statement Monday that did not specify the violation.
Dunn, a running back from Canton, had one season of eligibility remaining. He graduated in May with his degree in sports industry. He had 15 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown last season for the Buckeyes.
Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
