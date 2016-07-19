Monday shootings leave two injured in Cleveland

Two people were shot in Cleveland Monday night. (Source: WOIO)

A 29-year-old man was shot multiple times at East 40th and Case Court. He is recovering at Metro.

Police also say a 36-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder at 908 Nathaniel. EMS took her to University Hospitals.

The names and conditions of the victims have not been released and so far no one has been arrested.

If you have any information give police a call.

