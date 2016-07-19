CPD briefing: 5 arrests since Sunday at RNC protests

The Cleveland Police Department and the City of Cleveland provided an evening update for Day 2 of the Republican National Convention Tuesday.

Officers said no one was arrested during a protest at Public Square and no officers or protesters were injured. Police did use bikes to physically separate the different groups.

Tuesday evening Chief of Police Calvin Williams and Mayor Frank Jackson did not attend the evening briefing because they were dealing with the on-going protests.

"We want people to know we are here and we want you to be safe," said Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia. "Support from the community for law enforcement this week has been absolutely incredible. We want to thank the community."

Since the beginning of the Republican National Convention, five people have been arrested.

"The arrests that have taken place, with there only being five, and with them being fairly minor consequences, I think that that kind of speaks for itself," said Sgt. Ciaccia.

Three arrests happened Tuesday morning when a group of activists were arrested after scaling a pair of 60-foot flagpoles at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The group attached a 625 square foot anti-Trump banner that Cleveland firefighters later took down.

Protest Safety and Security Updates:

5 arrests as it relates to the Republican National Convention since Sunday, July 17.

A warning alarm on an RTA bus sounded. The bus was stopped and evacuated. A hazmat crew declared it to be a false alarm.

A fire alarm was pulled at the Hilton. The building was evacuated and the incident is being investigated.

The Bicycle Unit was deployed to large scale demonstrations to keep two opposing sides separated. Both protests dispersed and no civilians or officers were harmed.

The expectation for protesters is to exercise their rights peacefully and without harming others or property.

If not of a criminal nature, individuals with prohibited items are asked to leave and the items confiscated.

Officers have trained for many scenarios. Hundreds of agencies have responded to the call to assist Cleveland Police.

Mayor Frank G. Jackson and Police Chief Calvin D. Williams provided an update Tuesday morning about security surrounding the Republican National Convention.

In Tuesday morning's update, Police Chief Calvin Williams said so far things have been relatively quiet. Tuesday, three people were arrested after scaling a flagpole and hanging a banner. A total of 5 people have been arrested since Sunday.

"We had a lot of small groups, doing what they do in masks, and our officers are right there on it -- nothing happened. If you are a member of a group and you have to hide your face. If you have a cause and you have to hide your identity, you probably need a different cause," said Chief Calvin Williams.

"Our goal is make this event enjoyable for everyone," said Mayor Frank Jackson.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.