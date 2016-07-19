Newt Gingrich and others discuss mental illness

Former Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Newt Gingrich, was the keynote speaker at the 'Bringing Mental Illness out of the Shadows' event on Tuesday.

Gingrich was joined by Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, Congressman Bill Johnson and other national and state policy leaders to talk about the need to eliminate the billions of dollars in wasteful spending by effectively treating people with mental illness before they are placed in jails and prisons.

Gingrich also emphasized the need to a new approach on brain science and challenge the specialists in that area. In addition to ensure our veterans’ mental health is cared for so that we can combat the suicide crisis amongst veterans in our country.

