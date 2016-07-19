Queen not happy their music played at RNC (and the irony behind it)

Donald Trump came onto the RNC stage while "We Are The Champions" played at the RNC Monday. (Source: WOIO)

"And bad mistakes ... I've made a few ... " These lyrics from Queen's "We Are The Champions" pretty much sums up the situation surrounding the song being played at the Republican National Convention.

Anti-LGBT presumed Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump made a semi-surprising entrance on to the stage to introduce his wife, Melania, Monday. When he entered the smoke-filled stage, "We Are The Champions" by Queen echoed throughout Quicken Loans Arena.

Queen has said before that it does not approve of Trump using its music and the group tweeted this morning that it also did not approve of the song being played at the RNC.

An unauthorised use at the Republican Convention against our wishes - Queen — Queen (@QueenWillRock) July 19, 2016

Here's the ironic part: Freddie Mercury, the lead vocalist, was an openly gay man who died from bronchial pneumonia resulting from AIDS in 1991.

California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) was quick to point out the hypocrisy Monday on Facebook.

